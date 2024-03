The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The board is inviting residents to attend the town hall meeting to provide input on District-related items and issues. The main topic of discussion will be the upcoming budget process.

If you have any questions, contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939.