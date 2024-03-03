Hotel guest arrested in golf cart DUI incident will lose driver’s license

A hotel guest who took a ride in a golf cart during a visit to The Villages will lose his driver’s license in a drunk driving case.

Cody Jacob Archer, 28, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Law enforcement responded on the night of Oct. 14 to a report of a man who was “laying down on his back, sleeping in the golf cart” at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Archer, who was a guest at the Hampton Inn in The Villages, admitted he had been drinking and he appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” A bottle of Deep Eddy vodka was found on the ground near the passenger side of his golf cart.

The Missouri native refused to take part in field sobriety exercises, but he provided three breath samples, which measured .190, .217 and .206 blood alcohol content.