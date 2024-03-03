77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 3, 2024
type here...

Hotel guest arrested in golf cart DUI incident will lose driver’s license

By Staff Report
Cody Jacob Archer
Cody Jacob Archer

A hotel guest who took a ride in a golf cart during a visit to The Villages will lose his driver’s license in a drunk driving case.

Cody Jacob Archer, 28, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Law enforcement responded on the night of Oct. 14 to a report of a man who was “laying down on his back, sleeping in the golf cart” at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Archer, who was a guest at the Hampton Inn in The Villages, admitted he had been drinking and he appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” A bottle of Deep Eddy vodka was found on the ground near the passenger side of his golf cart.

The Missouri native refused to take part in field sobriety exercises, but he provided three breath samples, which measured .190, .217 and .206 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Are you really willing to pay reduced fees for golf?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is snickering at another resident’s call for reduced fees for golf. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Trolls are not the problem

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that trolls are not the problem when it comes to deed compliance.

Photos