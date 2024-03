To the Editor:

All this talk about the conditions of The Village golf courses comes down to only one thing – greed. Traveling around The Villages, all you see is massive amounts of new construction, town houses, apartment complexes etc. Massive is not an overstatement. This I believe is the reason the maintenance on our courses has virtually stopped. The money is being spent elsewhere. The owners should be aware if the money keeps going elsewhere, so will we.

Ronald Harvey

Village of Hadley