More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

To the Editor:

I have been in The Villages for over 15 years. I usually only play championship courses so will not comment on conditions of executive courses. Priority rates include $700+ and $55 per round so there are some expectations many of us have as frequent players. This year has seen an erosion in some of the courses around The Villages and pace of play.

The Villages is proud to announce that we are the largest golf complex anywhere and it is surely a draw to many who seek those amenities. I feel that there could be some improvements made to help in making this a first class experience:

1. When courses are suffering from poor conditions, (don’t know why some are bad and some are OK) communicate to all who work there what is going on and what is the problem. (When asked, many employees have no idea what the courses conditions are.) If there is something wrong with the greens, tell people when they check in and offer a $10-15 discount and let them make a decision if they still want to play.

2. Hire back a sufficient number of ambassadors. We are in the height of the season golf play and is very slow on many courses! We had a 5-hour round last week and the week before had a 4-hour 45-minute round. They should be given adequate power to keep people moving on the course. Some groups are unaware that people are waiting and the hole ahead is wide open. We have been told that the reason there was a cut-back in staff is that management did not want to pay the higher minimum wage. If that is true, it is sad as there has to be a great deal of money coming in each day to the courses. The Sarasota golf range alone must rake it in each day!

If we want to be championship caliber, then golf courses need to be in reasonable condition and we need to be proud to play them and feel good about bringing guests to these facilities. Not saying to them, “we will need to go off-site as the conditions are not good here.” There are so many wonderful amenities to The Villages, let’s make the golf experience (championship and executive) first class.

Craig Darrington

Village of Charlotte