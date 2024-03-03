77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 3, 2024
type here...

Villager sentenced to state prison after ripping off her employer

By Staff Report
Julie Shepard
Julie Shepard

A Villager has been sentenced to two years in state prison after ripping off her employer.

Julie Shepard, 56, of the Village of Der Mar, was sentenced Feb. 23 in Marion County Court. She was given credit for 10 months and seven days already served in the Marion County Jail.

She was arrested in April on warrants charging her with multiple counts of fraud.

The New York native had been working as a bookkeeper at Perfect Deed Homes, a family-owned home construction business in Ocala, when it became clear that something was amiss with the books, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the company contacted law enforcement when Shepard did not make a routine bank drop. Shepard told her boss she “forgot” to make the bank drop and Shepard made a call to the front desk clerk, asking her to make the drop off at the bank. A senior employee intervened, as it was not common practice to have the front desk clerk make the bank drop. The company owner examined the bank pouch and discovered a forged check. The owner went into the company’s Quickbooks accounting software and the fraudulent scheme began to unravel.

Shepard had been able to cash company checks made out to herself at South State Bank and at Walmart. She reconciled the books by making it look like payments were being made to vendors, who who not actually being paid. The total loss to the business was $27,318.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Are you really willing to pay reduced fees for golf?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is snickering at another resident’s call for reduced fees for golf. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Trolls are not the problem

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that trolls are not the problem when it comes to deed compliance.

Photos