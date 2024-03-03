Villager sentenced to state prison after ripping off her employer

A Villager has been sentenced to two years in state prison after ripping off her employer.

Julie Shepard, 56, of the Village of Der Mar, was sentenced Feb. 23 in Marion County Court. She was given credit for 10 months and seven days already served in the Marion County Jail.

She was arrested in April on warrants charging her with multiple counts of fraud.

The New York native had been working as a bookkeeper at Perfect Deed Homes, a family-owned home construction business in Ocala, when it became clear that something was amiss with the books, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the company contacted law enforcement when Shepard did not make a routine bank drop. Shepard told her boss she “forgot” to make the bank drop and Shepard made a call to the front desk clerk, asking her to make the drop off at the bank. A senior employee intervened, as it was not common practice to have the front desk clerk make the bank drop. The company owner examined the bank pouch and discovered a forged check. The owner went into the company’s Quickbooks accounting software and the fraudulent scheme began to unravel.

Shepard had been able to cash company checks made out to herself at South State Bank and at Walmart. She reconciled the books by making it look like payments were being made to vendors, who who not actually being paid. The total loss to the business was $27,318.