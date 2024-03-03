Villagers invited to enjoy music of Celtic Villages Show Band

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR and the Celtic Villages Show Band will “Celebrate the Irish” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

The event will include Irish music, dancing, and the history of Irish patriots who served in the American Revolution. The chapter welcome all Irish and wish-I-were-Irish Villagers with a Village ID or guest passes. BYOB/snacks. Door prizes, raffles, games. Advance tickets $15 until March 13 (email pucpuggydarinfo@gmail.com) and $20 at the door. Proceeds will benefit local projects fostering Education (scholarships), Patriotism (veterans), and Historic Preservation (America 250).