65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Dropping dog waste in disposable waste bins is awful, however we have someone in our neighborhood of Chatham Villages having the habit of dropping their dog waste in other peoples curb side garbage  What is it with these people and their dog waste?  We had one resident dropping his dogs waste in our sewers until we caught him. These people should be fined and never allowed to own a pet they’re just irresponsible dog owners that threaten the health of those in our community.

Michael Scotto
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Poker can be good for your mental health!

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads for the restoration of the Texas Hold’em games. He contends poker is good for mental health.

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Photos