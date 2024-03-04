Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

To the Editor:

Dropping dog waste in disposable waste bins is awful, however we have someone in our neighborhood of Chatham Villages having the habit of dropping their dog waste in other peoples curb side garbage What is it with these people and their dog waste? We had one resident dropping his dogs waste in our sewers until we caught him. These people should be fined and never allowed to own a pet they’re just irresponsible dog owners that threaten the health of those in our community.

Michael Scotto

Village of Chatham