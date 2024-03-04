Driver who ‘never got around’ to obtaining license arrested at Trailwinds Village

A driver who said he ”never got around” to obtaining a license was arrested at Trailwinds Village.

Eliezer Perez Cruz, 33, of the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood was driving a red Honda Civic shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday on County Road 466A when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at Trailwinds Village.

The deputy found that Perez Cruz did not have a driver’s license. The native of Puerto Rico told the deputy he “never got around to” obtaining a license, the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for the expired registration. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.