Monday, March 4, 2024
By Staff Report
Frederick Adam Lipinski
February 7, 1943 – March 1, 2024

Fred Adam Lipinski, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on March 1st, 2024. Fred worked on the NYSE as a QT Office Manager for 25 years, where he met his current wife, Myrna. He later retired to Florida where he indulged in a variety of hobbies and doting on his wife and family. He was an avid golfer and world traveler. He was adored by his many grandchildren for his signature Grandpa Drawer, where there were always treats for the kids. He was a man of warmth and mirth and a lust for life. He will be missed by many.

Fred is survived by his wife, Myrna, and their children: Fred Lipinski (Lue Ann), Steven Lipinski (Dawn), John Lipinski, Robert Lipinski (Laura), Lisa Marie Milano (Kenneth), Tracey DeMarco (Jim), George Hannon (Jessica), and Kathleen Johnson (Albin), as well as twenty-three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, Frederick and Catherine Lipinski, his daughter, Patricia Skarzenski, and his granddaughter, Katherine Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 5th, at 2 pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Fred’s name.

