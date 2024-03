To the Editor:

I believe that maintenance and refurbishment of the executive golf courses is funded from our amenity fees. Is that true?

If so residents should not be surprised by the fact that championship golf courses funded by Villages wealth are in better condition than the executive courses which, I believe, are funded by our limited amenity fees. Vast sums of money are going to be required to bring most executives back into playable condition.

David Coolidge

Village of Virginia Trace