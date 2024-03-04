Outspoken CDD 7 chairman will face challenger in fall

The longtime chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors will face a challenger this fall.

Incumbent Jerry Vicente will be challenged by Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita, who pre-filed Monday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Windsor is vice president of the Property Owners Association and has been a longtime critic of the CDD 7 board, particularly with regard the amount of money that has been spent on legal fees. By his calculations, CDD 7 has seen a 537 percent increase in its legal expenses since the board opted to hire independent legal counsel. Windsor has pledged to seek an alternate legal firm to represent CDD 7.

“I see myself with my core values well positioned to address problems facing CDD 7,” Windsor said.

Windsor has lived in The Villages for 15 years. He moved here from Maryland where he served as president of the Dorchester County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, which included 14 fire departments. He previously applied for an appointment to the CDD 7 Board but was not chosen.

Vicenti also filed paperwork on Monday, indicating he will seek another term. The Village of Hemingway resident represents CDD 7 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Vicenti has been critical of the PWAC agreement that binds together CDDs south of County Road 466. He has said that the “advisory” capacity of PWAC makes it completely subservient to its parent board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District, which is made up of supervisors handpicked by the Developer. CDD 7 is spending about half of its annual budget on PWAC.

CDD 7 includes the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hadley and Hemingway.