LWV will discuss impact of social media and decision-making

Dr. Janeane Reagan will discuss how social media effects our decision-making process at an event hosted by the Tri-County League of Women Voters.

Reagan has a PhD in clinical psychology and a masters in experimental psychology. She taught psychology for eight years and had a 32-year career in private practice. Throughout her career she has been fascinated by brain science. Reagan is particularly interested in how the brain changes in response to experience.

The presentation will be made at a luncheon at The Bistro at Grand Oaks Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m .on Thursday, March14. This event is open to the public, but reservations are required by Thursday, March 7.

Details for reserving your space can be found at lwvtrifl.org/calendar.