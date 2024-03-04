78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

LWV will discuss impact of social media and decision-making

By Staff Report
Dr. Janeane Reagan
Dr. Janeane Reagan

Dr. Janeane Reagan will discuss how social media effects our decision-making process at an event hosted by the Tri-County League of Women Voters.

Reagan has a PhD in clinical psychology and a masters in experimental psychology.  She taught psychology for eight years and had a 32-year career in private practice.  Throughout her career she has been fascinated by brain science. Reagan is particularly interested in how the brain changes in response to experience.

The presentation will be made at a luncheon at The Bistro at Grand Oaks Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m .on Thursday, March14.  This event is open to the public, but reservations are required by Thursday, March 7.   

Details for reserving your space can be found at lwvtrifl.org/calendar.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

A Village of Chatham resident reports bad behavior when it comes to disposal of dog waste. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poker can be good for your mental health!

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads for the restoration of the Texas Hold’em games. He contends poker is good for mental health.

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos