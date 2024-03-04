Margaret (Peg) Nies Casey, formerly of The Villages, FL, and Intervale, NH, died on Sunday, March 3 in Glen Ellyn, IL.

Peg was born in Swampscott, MA, in 1937 and attended Swampscott schools.

She graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School, Lynn Hospital School of Nursing, and Salem State College in MA with degrees in Business Administration, Nursing, and Communications.

Peg was the Flight Attendant Training Supervisor for Trans World Airlines in Boston, MA, and Newark, NJ. She served as Health Services Coordinator at North Shore Community College, Beverly, MA, and also as Clinical Nurse Manager at the All Care Visiting Nurse Association, Lynn, MA.

Peg moved to The Villages in 2005 and was an Operation Shoebox volunteer and a member of the Cloud Chasers, the Flight Attendants Club, the Stewardess Club, the Penn State Club, the Red Sox Nation Club, and the Magic Hobby and Magicians Club. She also belonged to the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson, NH.

She enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, reading, movies, decorating, sewing, motorcycling, and making costumes.

Most of all, Peg embraced volunteerism, especially if it involved helping children. She was an elf for the Polar Express in NH, an event which raises funds for children’s literacy programs and for Jen’s friends, a financial support group for NH residents with cancer. At The Villages Peg coordinated fundraisers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and helped establish We Bike for Kids, a non-profit fundraising group which supported children’s organizations such as the Sumter Youth Centers, the Girl Scout Camp, the Boys & Girls Club, and Project Legacy. One of Peg’s favorite activities was clowning for children with Clown Alley in The Villages, FL, and Give Kids the World, in Orlando, FL.

Peg spent the last year living with her son Richard and his family in Glen Ellyn.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Walter Kurz of The Villages, and her husband, John F. Casey, Sr., of Swampscott, MA.

She leaves sons John (Mary) of Oakland, CA; Paul (Pushpita) of Ashburn, VA; and Richard (Laura) of Glen Ellyn, IL; and six grandchildren. Burial will be in Swampscott, MA, in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to the Sumter Youth Center, Wildwood FL: https://www.sumteryouth.com