65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

Poker can be good for your mental health!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a lover of Texas Hold’em and recent closing of games at Laurel Manor for possibly the actions of one individual, I would like to share positive benefits of the game for senior poker players here in The Villages.
1. Figuring out opponents poker hands requires sharp observations skills
2. Learning and memorizing probability and understanding statistical calculations
3. Strategizing and adapting
4. Managing risk and reward
5. Practice, patience and focus
A 2009 Study in France with 5,000 participants found that playing poker was the most effective of all gaming tested to lower risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s by up to 50 percent
So poker can be a wonderful game to maintain our mental health. Mr. Rohan please consider how valuable this game can be for our mental health as we move forward navigating the continuation of Texas Hold’em in Village recreation centers.

Robert Kraus
Village of Del Mar

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

A Village of Chatham resident reports bad behavior when it comes to disposal of dog waste. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Photos