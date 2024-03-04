Residents urged to join in honoring WWII airman who will be laid to rest

The public is invited to help honor World War II U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry L. Stevens.

In late 1944, Stevens was assigned to the 557th Bombardment Squadron, 387th Bombardment Group, Ninth U.S. Air Force, in the European Theater of Operations. On Dec. 23, Stevens was a crew member aboard a B-26F Marauder aircraft, nicknamed Shirley D, which was shot by anti-aircraft fire over Bitburg, Germany, while returning from a bombing raid. Witness reported Shirley D took damage to the right engine, resulting in a massive fire which forced crewmen to bail out. Survivors watched Shirley D crash near Winville, Belgium, with several crew members, including Stevens, still onboard.

A few days after the crash, several Belgian residents recovered one set of remains from the crash site near Houmont and turned them over to American forces operating in the area. American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel initially identified the pilot, while the other set of remains remained Unknown. By Dec. 26, 1944, everyone from Stevens’s aircraft had been identified and accounted for except for Stevens, and he was declared non-recoverable.

In 2013, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel returned to the crash site near Winville, Belgium, where they recovered materials associated with the crashed B-26. Later in 2019, while working in conjunction with researchers from the University of Wisconsin, possible remains were located and sent to the DPAA laboratory for testing and possible identification.

A service for Stevens is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 8 at Purcell Chapel, Beyers Funeral Home in Bushnell. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

There will be a motorcycle escort from Bushnell to the Florida National Cemetery, but for those who are unable to join the escort, they can stand along the side of State Road 48 in Bushnell, between U.S. 301 and Hayes Road or along County Road 476 and County ROad 476 B on the route to the cemetery at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Those supporting the effort are encouraged to bring American flags and let the family know that the Stevens’ sacrifice is being honored.

The public is also invited to go directly to the cemetery to attend the 1 p.m. interment service at the Assembly Area. Those who attend are encouraged to arrive by noon, but no later than 12:40 p.m. A flyover is planned during the service.

Stevens’ daughter, who was only 18 months old when he was killed in action in 1944, will be in the escort, to attend her father’s interment service.