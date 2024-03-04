Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly striking law enforcement officer

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly striking a law enforcement officer.

Rijaunte Thompson, 26, was at a Murphy gas station in Ocala in the wee hours on Sunday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to quell a disturbance in the parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Thompson became aggressive and began taunting one of the deputies at the scene. She proceeded to hit the deputy with her elbow. She was immediately taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Thompson was arrested on a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.