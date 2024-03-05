73 F
DUI suspect in possession of multiple alcoholic beverages arrested at RaceTrac

By Staff Report
Nicholas Schwartz
Nicholas Schwartz

A man suspected of driving under the influence was in possession of multiple alcoholic beverages during his arrest at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

Nicholas Leevi Schwartz, 20, of Ocala, was driving a white Honda passenger car at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for having a dark tinted cover over his license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.

It appeared the Florida native had been drinking and the officer spotted alcoholic beverage containers, including Twisted Tea, Smirnoff Screwdriver and Victory Golden Monkey, in the vehicle.

Schwartz performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .069 and .068 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

