Estranged husband jailed after leaving handwritten note for wife

By Staff Report
Bryant Yarbrough
Bryant Yarbrough

An estranged husband has been jailed after leaving a handwritten note for his wife at their home in The Villages, which is a focal point of their marital battle.

Bryant Lynn Yarbrough, 75, was being held without bond Tuesday after violating a court order which had forbidden him from having contact with his wife.

Yarbrough, who is temporarily living in the Lindsey Villas in the Village of Sanibel, was caught on the surveillance system at the home owned by he and his wife at 2919 Braddy Court in the Village of Sanibel, which they purchased in 2012 for $396,100. A surveillance camera captured images of his black 2023 Hyundai utility vehicle at the home. Witnesses, including his wife, reported spotting Yarbrough at the home on “multiple occasions” in violation of a court-ordered injunction, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The wife also showed deputies a handwritten note left in a greeting card at the home. She said it was Yarbrough’s handwriting.

He was originally arrested Feb. 22, 2023. His wife was using his computer when he became impatient and disconnected the computer from the internet. She called him an “ass.” He grabbed her by the wrists and shoved her, according to an arrest report. She tried to call 911 from a landline, but Yarbrough prevented her from placing the call. She was able to call 911 from her cell phone. Yarbrough was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was released on $7,000 bond after that arrest and was given strict instructions not to have any contact with his wife and to stay at least 500 feet away from their residence.

A divorce is pending in Sumter County Court. The Texas native who had a long military career has accused his wife of trying to sell their house out from under him.

