Tuesday, March 5, 2024
By Staff Report
June 22nd, 1941 – February 27th, 2024

Fred Davis Jr., age 82, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on February 27th, 2024 in Orlando, FL.

Fred was born in Gainesville, FL to Alice Veal and Fred Davis, Sr on June 22nd, 1941. He was a Navy Veteran and served three tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and Meritorious Unit Commendation. He retired as a Company Commander in San Diego, CA in 1980 after serving proudly for 21 years. Fred was an avid runner and competed in 5K and 10K races winning multiple awards. He competed well into his sixties and maintained a high level of physical fitness.

Fred is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Fred is survived by his spouse, Nancy Lynn Taylor Davis, his son, Brian Anthony Kareen Davis and wife, Ida Lopez Davis, his son DWayne Davis and wife Sharita Davis, his daughter Rhonda Alnahdi and husband Khalid Alnahdi, his son Kenneth Davis.

Viewing will be on March 7th, 2024 from 9a-10am at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgwood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

Burial will be held at 1130am on March 7th, 2024 at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513

