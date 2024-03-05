Job applicant at Wawa arrested in alleged theft of chocolate-covered pretzels

A woman who applied for a job at Wawa has been arrested in the alleged theft of two bags of chocolate-covered pretzels.

Amber Castellana, 33, of Belleview, filled out an employment application at the Wawa on Abshier Boulevard in Belleview on Valentine’s Day, according to an arrest report from the Belleview Police Department. A manager at the store said Castellana also paid for a bag of ice, but shoplifted two bags chocolate-covered pretzels on her way out the door. The manager described Castellana and her boyfriend as “regulars.” The incident was captured on video surveillance.

A warrant was issued for Castellana’s arrest and she was taken into custody on Feb. 28. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

Castellana has a long history of criminal activity, including a 2018 arrest for stealing her ex-boyfriend’s truck.