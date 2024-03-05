To the Editor:
Ashamed of the condition of the executive course greens. It’s shameful how poorly they are being maintained. This goes beyond high use. Someone needs to be held accountable for their condition.
Dan Stayte
Village of Buttonwood
To the Editor:
Ashamed of the condition of the executive course greens. It’s shameful how poorly they are being maintained. This goes beyond high use. Someone needs to be held accountable for their condition.
Dan Stayte
Village of Buttonwood
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.