Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Someone needs to be held accountable

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ashamed of the condition of the executive course greens.  It’s shameful how poorly they are being maintained. This goes beyond high use. Someone needs to be held accountable for their condition.

Dan Stayte
Village of Buttonwood

 

