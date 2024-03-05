The problem is poor maintenance and not El Niño

To the Editor:

I am a bit dismayed at the shirking of responsibility for the deplorable conditions on many of our executive golf courses. No, it is not El Niño. No, it is not the number of rounds being played, although admittedly many golfers need to be more diligent in repairing their divots, raking the bunkers, and fixing their ball marks. The problem is clearly poor maintenance. Whether the poor maintenance is due to the developer’s decision to move scarce water resources away from established neighborhoods, or hiring firms who have little experience in greens maintenance to save a buck, or finally the decision to develop championship courses instead of adequate executive courses. However, as previously stated the greens don’t get crusty and patchy from over use.

Please remember that executive golf is not free. Even though our use fees have increased with the albeit out of control inflation rate, the quality of the golf experience has decreased markedly.

Daniel Peterson

Village of Pine Ridge