Villager accused of tormenting neighbors hires lawyer who defended Ed McGinty

By Staff Report
Suza Barr
Suza Barr

A Villager accused of tormenting her neighbors has hired the attorney who successfully defended Ed McGinty in a political war with a fellow resident.

Suza Barr, 77, of the Village of Santo Domingo, is facing a charge of stalking following her arrest in February.

This past week, Barr entered a plea of not guilty in the case, via her lawyer, J. Melanie Slaughter, who made headlines in 2022 when she won an acquittal for McGinty, who was also accused of stalking. McGinty, a Democrat, was famously banned from the Hadley pool after calling a resident a “fat slob” when he saw her wearing a “Joe Biden sucks” T-shirt. McGinty later drove his golf cart, adorned with political signs, to the woman’s home. The woman, a fervent backer of former President Trump, contacted law enforcement. McGinty was later arrested at his home.

Villager Ed McGinty became legendary for his outspoken opposition to former President Trump.

A husband and wife who live in Barr’s neighborhood claimed she used a pit bull to intimidate them, shined her car’s headlights into their home and even tried to get them fired from their jobs. The couple installed a surveillance system at their home because they were so alarmed by Barr’s behavior. They told law enforcement they have “placed their home for sale as they cannot continue to live in continuous emotional distress and fear anymore,” the report said.

Barr remains free on bond.

She was ticketed Feb. 28 for failure to move over for law enforcement vehicles in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real. It was about 2 p.m. when the alleged violation occurred and Barr was at the wheel of a white 2007 four-door Saturn.

