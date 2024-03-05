76.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Villager serves three days in jail after skipping probation appointments

By Staff Report
Paul David Stone
A Villager served three days in jail after violating his probation by skipping appointments with his assigned officer.

Paul David Stone, 57, of the Audrey Villas in the Village of Amelia, was released Friday from the Lake County Jail.

Stone was arrested last month by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies during a search for a drunk pedestrian in the Village of Amelia. A deputy discovered that Stone was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation.

Stone had been placed on probation following a disturbance last year at a laundromat at La Plaza Grande in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages.

The New York native skipped three appointments with his probation officer, prompting the warrant for his arrest.

