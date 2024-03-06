Arthur H. Demers

December 14, 1938 – February 26, 2024

Arthur Hancock Demers, 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2024 while rehabilitating from a long hospitalization.

Art was the son of the late Arthur C. Demers and Kathleen H. Demers. The firstborn of the four Demers brothers, he made his appearance on December 14, 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island.

He was a graduate of The Holy Name School, LaSalle Academy and Rutgers University. Art proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

A longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida, Art was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed golf, tennis, strength training at the gym and time at the beach.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sue Ross Demers.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Demers Tammela M.D. (Jonathan Tammela) and Lindy Demers Byrne (Colin Byrne), as well as grandson Rob Bonar. He is also survived by twin brother Noel A. Demers, and younger brothers Peter G. Demers and Philip J. Demers, as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

The family has requested that to honor Art’s life, please make a donation to your charity of choice.