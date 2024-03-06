77.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Developer to be asked to open Priority Pool during Paradise renovation

By Meta Minton

The Developer will be asked to open up the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club during the upcoming renovation of the Paradise Recreation Center.

Amenity Authority Committee member Rich Cole proposed the idea during Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center. He said using the Orange Blossom Hills pool would likely cut down on some Historic Side residents having to travel across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to use other pools.

His fellow AAC members thought it was a brilliant idea and District officials said they would pursue the idea and report back at the AAC’s meeting in April.

The replacement of the Paradise Recreation Center, which is being funded by the AAC, will force the relocation of many activities for several months.

