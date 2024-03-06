Harlan Paul Kempf

November 12, 1931 -March 1, 2024

Harlan Paul Kempf, 92, of Lady Lake, FL, died peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, March 1, 2024. Harlan was born November 12, 1931 in Shelby, OH, to Clair and Alvena (Hook) Kempf. He grew up on the family farm in the Shelby Settlement area of Ohio, with 8 siblings. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1950.

Harlan grew to love airplanes, purchasing his own small airplane in the 1960s. He loved hauling skydivers. He was a very active and vibrant man with many interests and hobbies including; square dancing, skiing, motorcycles, NASCAR racing, Ohio sports, building and construction, playing cards, and stained glass. He was a man with a very adventurous heart. He truly lived life to the fullest.

He was employed at the Ontario General Motors plant for over 3 decades. He lived in Galion for most of his adult life. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, the Knights of Columbus, and the Galion Moose. In 2022 he moved to Lady Lake, FL to enjoy the warmth in his later years. His last wish was to go home to Ohio.

Harlan never knew a stranger; he was a friend to all. He was greatly loved by his family and many dear friends.

Harlan is survived by his daughters; Susan (Bill) Bushre of Lady Lake, FL and Karen (Bruce) Beck of Mount Gilead, OH, siblings; Denis (Sharon) Kempf of Crestline, OH, Thomas (Linda) Kempf of Galion, OH, and Judith Kempf of Tuson, AZ, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Herbert Kempf, Milton Kempf, sisters; Mary (Joseph) Kreim, Jane (Robert) Ruhe, and Regine (John) Kreim.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a funeral service and celebration of life on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N Liberty St. Galion, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crestline Rehabilitation and Nursing Center or Pathways Hospice-Ontario.

Harlan (Dad) will be greatly missed.