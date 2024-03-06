Helen Adele Smith

December 9, 1925 – March 1, 2024

Helen Adele Smith, 98, of The Villages, Florida passed away March 1, 2024 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida.

She was born on December 9, 1925 in Washington, District of Columbia to Alton Smith and Adele Smith.

Helen is survived by: Collin Bruce (Grandson), and his wife, Jaqueline Bruce (Granddaughter-in-law), Jean Jeffries (Sister), Alvin (Peter) Walker Jr (Nephew), Robert Swartz (Son-in-Law).

The family is planning a memorial and inurnment service at New Covenant Church located at 3470 Woodridge Dr, The Villages, FL 32162. Please join them for the memorial celebration.