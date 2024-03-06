77.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Man arrested with marijuana after found at park at suspicious hour

By Staff Report
Joseph Osceola
Joseph Osceola

A man was arrested with marijuana after he was found at a park at a suspicious hour.

Joseph Osceola, 22, of Summerfield, was in a red Toyota pickup at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at Snooky Park, which closes at sunset, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer who approached the pickup detected the “distinct odor of burnt marijuana.” Osceola admitted he had a “little joint.”

A search of the pickup turned up two Ziploc bags which held a green leafy substance that tested positive for TCH. The total weight of the bags was 12.3 grams.

Osceola was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

