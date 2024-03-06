77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

New Florida license plate will celebrate The Villages

By Staff Report

A new Florida license plate will celebrate The Villages.

The state Senate this week in a unanimous vote approved several specialty license plates, including those honoring Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the late Jimmy Buffett. The state House passed the bill on Feb. 22 by a 108-6 vote.

The Villages’ license plate will include the phrase, “May All Your Dreams Come True.”

All fees collected through the license plate will benefit The Villages Charter School.

The bill is awaiting the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions

A Villager who previously worked as a golf course superintendent contends that excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions in The Villages.

The problem is poor maintenance and not El Niño

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the problem at the golf courses is due to poor maintenance and not El Niño.

Someone needs to be held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says someone needs to be held accountable for the poorly maintained golf courses.

Photos