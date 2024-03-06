A new Florida license plate will celebrate The Villages.

The state Senate this week in a unanimous vote approved several specialty license plates, including those honoring Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the late Jimmy Buffett. The state House passed the bill on Feb. 22 by a 108-6 vote.

The Villages’ license plate will include the phrase, “May All Your Dreams Come True.”

All fees collected through the license plate will benefit The Villages Charter School.

The bill is awaiting the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.