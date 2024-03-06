You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

To the Editor:

I am responding to a letter to the editor dated Jan. 31 (just saw it) written by Pamela Denham entitled “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Pamela was right on the money on every comment. Our developer has concentrated so much on maximum sales that much of the charm of The Villages has been destroyed.

She mentioned “reverse mortgages.” I have lived in The Villages since 2002. Every resident-owner needs to have sufficient net worth to live here. In my opinion, net worth should be around $500,000 with at least one good pension. You cannot live here on a Social Security check alone. When the money from your reverse mortgage is gone you are broke and your home no longer has any value. There are many abandoned homes here. Someone has died or gone elsewhere and the home is not worth selling so it is just left. We have flippers around that grab them and create short-term rentals out of them. If your home had value your home would become an asset which could be sold as part of your estate.

Another issue is people living here under 55 years of age. Look at the arrests reported on Villages-News.com and you will see a large number of under-age offspring living with aging parents. I am not talking about kids, but people in their 30s and 40s. I once managed an over-55 community and this was one of our biggest problems. Mom would bring in her ne’er-do-well kid or Pop would bring in a young “caregiver.” This is a tough one.

Alcohol is another problem. The police have a lot of work to do with people causing disturbances and also people driving while under the influence. I live near a square and drive very carefully when coming home at night.

I could go on but I would hope that our Developer would look further than the dollar and try to make the place a better place to live.

Phillip Bartling

Bridgeport at Lake Sumter