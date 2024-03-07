Congressman Webster votes to slash budgets of FBI, ATF and EPA

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of a measure that would dramatically slash the budgets of some key government agencies.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted for the Consolidated Appropriations Act that will:

• Cut $1.2 billion from the FBI through deep cuts to their operating and construction budgets.

• Reduce funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by 7 percent.

• Cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by 10 percent.

“I wish the spending reductions were more substantial, but we cannot let perfect be the enemy of good,” Webster said.

He said the measure will save taxpayers a total of $200 billion over the next 10 years.