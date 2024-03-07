73.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 7, 2024
El Santiago Executive Golf Course will be closed for one month

By Staff Report

The El Santiago Executive Golf Course has been closed for a planned bunker sand project. The timeframe for this project is anticipated to take approximately one month, but could be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to weather and materials supply.

The Executive Golf Maintenance Division has several bunker sand replenishment projects in the works. Other projects are at:

  • Yankee Clipper
  • Southern Star
  • El Diablo
  • De La Vista

For any further information, contact District’s Executive Golf Maintenance at (352) 674-1885 or executivegolfmaintenance@districtgov.org

