Thursday, March 7, 2024
FHP reissues plea for help finding vehicle involved in hit-and-run fatality

By Staff Report
The Florida Highway Patrol has reissued a plea for the public’s help in the search for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in February on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

Mike Berry, 63, of Lake Mary, died after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 301 south of County Road 102 near Brown & Brown Farms and Country Store. Berry was a former reporter for the Orlando Sentinel.

Berry’s body was found at 8 a.m. Feb. 17 and FHP investigators believe the accident occurred sometime the previous night.

FHP troopers continue to seek the public’s help in the search for a 1992 to 1997 Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck that is missing its left-front headlight housing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (**8477).

Berry was a native of Brazil. Most recently he had been working for Lake Mary Life Magazine. He studied journalism at the University of Memphis.

