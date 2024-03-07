James Henry Steenson

September 3, 1938 – March 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Henry Steenson Sr., of Summerfield, who passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the age of 85. Surrounded by the love of his family, Jim leaves behind a legacy of warmth, courage, and devotion.

Born September 3, 1938, Jim was the beloved husband and best friend of Nora Jane (Blake) Steenson, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He is survived by Nora and Jim’s children: James, Jr. and his daughter Julia and his partner Amy, Lora and her husband Michael, Beth and her sons Connor, Ethan, and Spencer, and many nieces and nephews. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him.

Jim’s life was a tapestry of service and adventure. A proud United States Marine, commercially rated pilot, air traffic controller, and skilled sailor, he embodied the spirit of a true adventurer. His passion for capturing life’s moments led him to become a talented photographer, freezing memories in time for generations to come.

Beyond his notable military and aviation achievements, Jim served as a heroic Washington D.C. firefighter, selflessly putting his life on the line to protect others. His commitment to community extended to his role as a dedicated volunteer, generously giving his time to the Hope Lutheran Church, where he actively participated in bible study, community projects, Stephen’s Ministries and Sunday services.

On November 11, 1986, Jim and Nora exchanged vows in Port Jefferson, NY, embarking on a journey of love and companionship that lasted a lifetime. Together, they navigated the vastness of the ocean and the tranquility of the intracoastal waters, with Jim at the helm and Nora as his first mate. They shared adventures and created a bond that will endure in the hearts of those who knew them.

In remembering James Henry Steenson Sr., let us honor a life well-lived, a man who touched the skies, sailed the seas, and gave selflessly to his community. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Hope Lutheran Church at Lake Weir with a service to immediately follow.

The family is inviting those who wish to join them in the procession from Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake to Florida National Cemetery on Monday, March 11th. The public is asked to arrive at the funeral home at 10:00am for the lineup. The procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30am to arrive for a 11:30 am committal time. If friends choose, they can go directly to the cemetery and meet the procession there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in James’ honor to the Wounded Warriors Project at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville FL, 32256 or call (877) 832-6997.