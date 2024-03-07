78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

Liliane Jeanne Louise Dietz Yates

By Staff Report
Liliane Yates
Liliane Yates

On March 05, 2024, Liliane Jeanne Louise Dietz Yates, 88 , joined her beloved God. She is predeceased by her husband, James Yates; her son, Michael Yates; her brother, Gerard Dietz, as well as her Mother and father in Heaven.

Liliane was born in France. She met her husband James there where he was stationed in the Army. Liliane took care of her three children while her husband served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Liliane worked as a translator for the United States Army in France, and later for the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. She also worked as a librarian for her local Catholic Church.

Liliane was well known for her Catholic Faith, her love of family, her dogs, the flowers she grew, the French food she made,and the weekly baguettes she baked. Liliane generously provided her baguettes to her family, friends, and church community.

Liliane is survived by her son, David Yates; daughter-in-law, Cathy Yates; daughter, Cathy Kobussen; son-in-law, Tom Kobussen; grandsons, Phillip Yates and Koby Kobussen; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Yates, Abigail Yates, and Nash Kobussen.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Photos