Nearly 100 cars will be on display at a show to benefit Villages Honor Flight.

The car show is set for Saturday, March 9 at the historic Baker House, located at 6106 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gates opening at 8:15 a.m. Trophies will be presented at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and food trucks will be at the site.