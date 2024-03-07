New Hampshire woman arrested with marijuana at I-75 exit ramp

A New Hampshire woman was arrested with marijuana near an exit ramp to Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Cadeizia Tall, 25, of Nashua, N.H., was driving a white Kia Sorrento shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when she failed to come to a complete stop at the I-75 exit ramp and W. County Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle, the “distinct odor of burnt marijuana” was detected.

Tall showed the deputy a container which held six “roaches” that tested positive for THC. She claimed they did not belong to her. A search of her purse turned up a marijuana grinder and a pink glass pipe.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $200.