Scott Trent Rodier

Jan. 20, 1962 – Mar. 03, 2024

Scott was a 62-year-old resident of Summerfield, Florida who was born and raised in Greenville, New Hampshire. He graduated from Mascenic High School class of 1980.

Scott worked in various construction jobs as well as serving as a lead technician for TFX Medical.

Preceding him are his parents, Alfred and Aline (Chounard) Rodier and his brothers, Bryan and Richard. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Holly (Cotzin) Rodier and two children, his son Christopher Rodier and step-son Andrew Cotzin. He also lives in the memories of his sisters Donna, Deborah and Rhonda, his five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as the numerous lives of friends he touched.