Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect with TCH wax and loaded stolen gun

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect with TCH wax and a loaded stolen gun.

David Souza Barbosa, 29, of Tampa, was driving a black Toyota passenger car at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 44 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report. When a deputy approached the car, a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” was detected. Barbosa had a medical marijuana card, but it had expired in 2023.

A smoking device that contained THC wax was found in the vehicle. A Smith & Wesson brand revolver was found tucked in a jacket in the car. The gun was loaded and had a serial number that appeared to have been intentionally scratched. However, the deputy was able to discern the serial number and found that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Ocala Police Department.

The deputy also discovered that Barbosa had been free on bond in a drug trafficking case in Hillsborough County.

He was arrested on a multiple drug and weapons charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $9,500 bond.