73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect with TCH wax and loaded stolen gun

By Staff Report
David Souza Barbosa
David Souza Barbosa

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect with TCH wax and a loaded stolen gun.

David Souza Barbosa, 29, of Tampa, was driving a black Toyota passenger car at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 44 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report. When a deputy approached the car, a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” was detected. Barbosa had a medical marijuana card, but it had expired in 2023.

A smoking device that contained THC wax was found in the vehicle. A Smith & Wesson brand revolver was found tucked in a jacket in the car. The gun was loaded and had a serial number that appeared to have been intentionally scratched. However, the deputy was able to discern the serial number and found that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Ocala Police Department.

The deputy also discovered that Barbosa had been free on bond in a drug trafficking case in Hillsborough County.

He was arrested on a multiple drug and weapons charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $9,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Photos