Villager mocked as ‘troll’ gains powerful ally in battle over anonymous complaints

A Villager mocked as as a “troll” has gained a powerful ally in her battle for the return of anonymity when it comes to deed compliance complaints.

Kim Ruppert of the Sweetgum Villas in the Village of Fenney was before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors in February carrying a large cardboard “troll” sign which had been deposited in her yard by an apparently angry neighbor. The irony is that Ruppert was not an anonymous complainer or “troll,” because she abided by CDD 12’s requirement that she provide her name, phone number and address when she lodged a complaint about dog excrement in her neighbor’s yard.

“I seem to be the poster child for this subject right now,” Ruppert said when she was back before the board Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center.

She has asked that CDD 12 return to the anonymous complaint system to prevent other residents from facing the type of retribution she has endured. She said she has been relentlessly mocked on social media and ostracized by many of her neighbors.

“This has created such a division in our community,” Ruppert said.

Ruppert has gained a powerful ally, retired Lake County Judge Terry Neal, who now serves as the deed compliance special hearing master for CDD 12. Neal noted that she really understands the issue, particularly because she is also a resident of the Village of Fenney.

“I love living in The Villages. One of the great things about living in The Villages is your neighbors. But if you have a neighbor problem, it’s a whole different experience,” Neal said.

She said the CDD 12 board’s decision to force those lodging deed compliance complaints to reveal their name, address and phone number has backfired.

“It’s pitting neighbor against neighbor,” Neal said. “Miss Ruppert had a sign put in her yard by somebody who wanted to remain anonymous. But she did not get to remain anonymous.”

Neal also objected to the requirement that you must live in a particular village to lodge a complaint.

“What difference does it make if I live in Fenney and make a complaint about something in DeSoto? It’s all part of the same community,” Neal said.

Both Ruppert and Neal urged the board to return to anonymity when it comes to lodging complaints.

However, the board, which voted to make the change requiring providing name, phone number and address this past fall, isn’t ready to reverse course.

Supervisor David Robbins, who has been on the board for three and a half years, said he has heard displeasure with the anonymous complaint system throughout his entire tenure on the board.

“I don’t think we should change this willy nilly. We need to give this a chance and then we would be able to say we tried this and it didn’t work,” Robbins said.

He and other supervisors noted that at the time they voted to abandon anonymous complaints, they had agreed to monitor the situation for a year, analyzing data and residents’ reactions.

Supervisor Phil Montalvo agreed to stay the course, particularly since the board would have to repeat the very same public hearing process it followed last year when supervisors voted to end anonymity and require complainants to identify themselves.

“There was a public hearing. Everybody had a shot at it,” Montalvo said.