Thursday, March 7, 2024
Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After hearing and reading about the horrid conditions of the golf courses representing our Villages, I have yet to read the of real concern to all of us: what happens to our investments when the rest of the country learns that beautiful courses here in The Villages have been reduced to mere cow pastures? Who’d want to buy here if golf is high on the list of reasons to invest? What will the Developer do with the thousands of vacant acres already owned? Wait for all of us to take a significant hit to the wallet.

Dick Gibson
Village of Sanibel

 

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions

A Villager who previously worked as a golf course superintendent contends that excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions in The Villages.

