Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

To the Editor:

After hearing and reading about the horrid conditions of the golf courses representing our Villages, I have yet to read the of real concern to all of us: what happens to our investments when the rest of the country learns that beautiful courses here in The Villages have been reduced to mere cow pastures? Who’d want to buy here if golf is high on the list of reasons to invest? What will the Developer do with the thousands of vacant acres already owned? Wait for all of us to take a significant hit to the wallet.

Dick Gibson

Village of Sanibel