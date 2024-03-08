Anne Marie Deutsch

November 8, 1922 – February 25, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the children of Anne M Deutsch announce her passing on February 25, 2024. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Anna and Jacob Schaefer on November 8, 1922. She was proceeded in death by her husband Nick, her son, Robert, her grandson Joseph, and her nine brothers and sisters.

Anne is survived by her seven children, Bette (David) Harken, Richard (Chris) Deutsch, Nicholas Deutsch, Bill (Helen) Deutsch, Barbara (Ron) Viederis, Anita (Mark) Wrightson, and Edward (Natalie) Deutsch. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Anne moved to the Villages from Rockford, Illinois in 1989 and was very active at St. Timothy Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Women’s Guild, the Rosary Group, and Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. She loved golfing and was a member of the Orange Blossom Hills Ladies Golf Association. She loved playing numerous card games – bridge, poker, card game of golf, pinochle, just to name a few.

Anne will be remembered by everyone for her constant smile, fun laugh, and genuine hospitality. She was a loving Mother and a woman of great faith, loved by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, March 15, 2024, at St Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Timothy Catholic Church or Cornerstone Hospice.