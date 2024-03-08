84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

Architectural Review Committee member steps down after decade of service

By Meta Minton
Shirley Manthorne
Shirley Manthorne

A member of the Architectural Review Committee has stepped down after a decade of service.

Shirley Manthorne has been the primary representative on the ARC for Community Development District 3.

“We are so fortunate to have had her service,” said CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, when supervisors were informed Friday morning of Manthrone’s decision to step down.

CDD 3 supervisors agreed to elevate ARC alternate representative Joseph DeMayo to the primary position. He will complete the remainder of Manthorne’s term that expires Jan. 31, 2025.

In addition, the board will begin seeking an alternate representative to the ARC.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The decline of our golf experience

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident sounds off on the decline of the golf experience in The Villages.

Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses.

District Office should hold public hearings on degradation of golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends the District Office should hold public hearings on the degradation of the golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Photos