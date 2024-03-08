Architectural Review Committee member steps down after decade of service

A member of the Architectural Review Committee has stepped down after a decade of service.

Shirley Manthorne has been the primary representative on the ARC for Community Development District 3.

“We are so fortunate to have had her service,” said CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, when supervisors were informed Friday morning of Manthrone’s decision to step down.

CDD 3 supervisors agreed to elevate ARC alternate representative Joseph DeMayo to the primary position. He will complete the remainder of Manthorne’s term that expires Jan. 31, 2025.

In addition, the board will begin seeking an alternate representative to the ARC.