73.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

CDD 2 will file lawsuit against defiant Villager in sod vs. stone case

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 2 board will file a lawsuit against a a non-compliant homeowner in the sod vs. stone controversy that has rocked the La Crescenta Villas.

This past June, the CDD 2 board, in a special public hearing at Savannah Center, ordered eight homeowners to remove the stone at their patio villas and replace it with sod. Most of the homeowners have come into compliance.

Garry Mang has not replaced his stone with sod at his home in the La Crescenta Villas
Garry Mang has not replaced his stone with sod at his home in the La Crescenta Villas.

La Crescenta Villa resident Garry Mang has not replaced his stone with sod and currently owes $6,587 in fines.

Mang spoke out at Friday’s CDD 2 board meeting at Savannah Center and defiantly vowed to keep his stone landscaping, once again reminding the supervisors that he bought the home with the stone already in place, unaware it was a violation.

Mang’s defiance prompted a fiery response from Supervisor Jim Conti.

“All we are doing is following the rules. We gave you 90 days to do it. And you didn’t do it,” Conti said.

He told Mang that it was time to, “Man up.”

Conti recommended that CDD 2 turn up the heat on Mang by having District counsel file a lawsuit against Mang, who already had a lien slapped on his home. The board agreed to move ahead with the lawsuit and to seek an injunction to force Mang to bring the property into compliance.

Meanwhile, one of Mang’s La Crescenta Villas neighbors appealed for mercy from the CDD 2 board.

Steve Kieley brought his home at 2816 Burgos Drive into compliance. However, he was facing $6,337 in fines. He said he did not receive final approval from the Architectural Review Committee until December.

The board recognized that Kieley had actively been trying to bring his property into compliance and agreed to waive his fines.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The decline of our golf experience

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident sounds off on the decline of the golf experience in The Villages.

Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses.

District Office should hold public hearings on degradation of golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends the District Office should hold public hearings on the degradation of the golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Photos