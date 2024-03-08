CDD 2 will file lawsuit against defiant Villager in sod vs. stone case

The Community Development District 2 board will file a lawsuit against a a non-compliant homeowner in the sod vs. stone controversy that has rocked the La Crescenta Villas.

This past June, the CDD 2 board, in a special public hearing at Savannah Center, ordered eight homeowners to remove the stone at their patio villas and replace it with sod. Most of the homeowners have come into compliance.

La Crescenta Villa resident Garry Mang has not replaced his stone with sod and currently owes $6,587 in fines.

Mang spoke out at Friday’s CDD 2 board meeting at Savannah Center and defiantly vowed to keep his stone landscaping, once again reminding the supervisors that he bought the home with the stone already in place, unaware it was a violation.

Mang’s defiance prompted a fiery response from Supervisor Jim Conti.

“All we are doing is following the rules. We gave you 90 days to do it. And you didn’t do it,” Conti said.

He told Mang that it was time to, “Man up.”

Conti recommended that CDD 2 turn up the heat on Mang by having District counsel file a lawsuit against Mang, who already had a lien slapped on his home. The board agreed to move ahead with the lawsuit and to seek an injunction to force Mang to bring the property into compliance.

Meanwhile, one of Mang’s La Crescenta Villas neighbors appealed for mercy from the CDD 2 board.

Steve Kieley brought his home at 2816 Burgos Drive into compliance. However, he was facing $6,337 in fines. He said he did not receive final approval from the Architectural Review Committee until December.

The board recognized that Kieley had actively been trying to bring his property into compliance and agreed to waive his fines.