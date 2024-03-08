Joseph Patrick Nolan Jr.

On March 03, 2024, Joseph “Joe” Patrick Nolan Jr., 82, answered the call of our Lord and entered the heavenly kingdom.

Joe was born July 24, 1941, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Joseph Patrick Nolan Sr. and Mary Helen (Santonastaso Brigante) Nolan. Joe met his loving wife, Emmy-jo in 1959 in their senior year of high school. True loves they were, and they married on June 16, 1962. Family was one of the things that Joe cherished most in this world, loving his two daughters, Mary and Colleen, and granddaughter Abigail, more than anything.

Joe took great pride in his military service. While in the navy, he served on the USS Lake Champlain, which recovered the Freedom 7 Mercury Space Capsule and astronaut Alan Shepard after America’s first crewed space flight. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he retired as a Command Sergeant Major. Following his retirement, Joe was instrumental in the development of the Combined Veterans Club, on which he served multiple terms as their president. He also served as president of the Fort Dix Retiree Council.

After serving his active duty, Joe worked full time for Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) while simultaneously attending Rutgers University, where he later earned his bachelor’s degree in business. Much to his Italian mother’s chagrin, he identified as being 100% Irish. He proudly celebrated his heritage with his annual Saint Patrick’s Day party, where everyone received an invitation no matter how long he knew them. “ND Joe,” as many called him, was inspired by his love of Notre Dame, which was only superseded by his love for his family.

After Joe moved to The Villages, he dedicated himself to volunteer work and service. He was an active Rotarian with The Rotary Club of The Villages, the Notre Dame Club, and The American Legion. With each of these organizations, Joe strived to contribute in every way possible. No person was a stranger to Joe, as he befriended each and every person he met as if they were family. He was lively and social, and enjoyed embracing life. He never missed a performance of Rocky and the Rollers in the Square, taking every opportunity to dance and sing.

Joe and Emmy attended St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church, where he faithfully served as both an altar server and a Eucharist minister. He was also an avid member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Emmy-jo (Greene) Nolan, who cared relentlessly for him each and every day over the past year; daughter Mary Koller (Arno); daughter Colleen Gregorio; granddaughter Abigail Koller Koceniak (Patryk); brother Martin Nolan; sisters Maryanne Benedickson, Catherine Mills, and Rose Marie Sztybel; many nieces and nephews; and too many people to mention, because he adopted everyone as a part of his family. Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph Patrick Nolan and his mother, Mary Helen Nolan; brother, Daniel Nolan; nephew, Daniel “Little Danny” Nolan; nephew, Jeffrey Scott Schlinger; and great-nephew, Jeffrey Scott Schlinger. Joe, we’re all praying that they don’t serve meatloaf in Heaven.

A visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 on Monday, March 11, 2024 from 2pm-4pm. A funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12,2024 at St, Timothy Catholic Church from 08:30 AM-9:30AM and the committal service will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s name to the Combined Veterans Club, 15 East Central Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057.