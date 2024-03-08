84.3 F
Friday, March 8, 2024
Laken Riley bill wins passage with Congressman Webster’s support  

By Staff Report
Laken Riley

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 7511, the Laken Riley Act, legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

The Laken Riley Act requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to issue a detainer for illegal aliens who are charged or cited with local theft or burglary.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was kidnapped and killed when she was jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga. Her body was found near a lake of a wooded area.

“I mourn the death of Laken Riley who would still be with her family if it wasn’t for the failed immigration policies of President Biden,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “I cosponsored and voted to pass H.R. 7511, to ensure that ICE has no excuses for not arresting and deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes and provide states a legal resource to force the Biden Administration to address their border security failures.”

H.R. 7511 was introduced by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and numerous members of Congress following the murder of Riley.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela is suspected of her murder. Ibarra was arrested multiple times prior to the death of Riley, including for shoplifting in 2023, but he was not detained by ICE.

