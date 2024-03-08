84.3 F
The Villages
Friday, March 8, 2024
New commander and other changes at MCSO annex in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Sgt. Ben Adams
Sgt. Benjamin Adams

A new commander has taken over and other changes are occurring at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office annex in The Villages.

Sgt. Benjamin Adams is the new commander for MCSO at Mulberry Grove. The office oversees more than just The Villages and includes the district includes Stonecrest and the Spruce Creek communities.

Adams has been with the sheriff’s office for 17 years. In 2015, he was named the American Legion’s Southern Region Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Prior to joining law enforcement, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including an 18-month deployment in Iraq.

Adams will be available to meet with residents at the Community Development District 4 Town Hall event set for later this month.

Adams said a new secretary will be joining the Mulberry Grove office next week. He said a new detective has also been assigned to the MCSO annex in The Villages.

