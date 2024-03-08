76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

Official says it’s time to return to overseeding golf courses in winter

By Meta Minton

An official in The Villages has gone on record indicating he believes it’s time to return to overseeding at golf courses during the winter.

Golf officials have been on the hot seat as residents have been expressing their disappointment in the condition of courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday received an extensive update on the courses and the Project Wide Advisory Committee is slated to receive a similar update when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Community Development District 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder said it’s time to return to the practice of overseeding during the cold weather.

“It improves playability, it controls temperatures, it prevents weeds from spreading,” said Hyder. “I would strongly encourage the AAC to look at the issue. It’s been a standard practice in Florida. I would hope you folks would look at that and make it a standard.”

His comments were directed at AAC member Jim Vaccaro, who represents CDD 1 on the AAC.

Vaccaro said the overseeding practice had been discontinued about five years ago.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The decline of our golf experience

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident sounds off on the decline of the golf experience in The Villages.

Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses.

District Office should hold public hearings on degradation of golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends the District Office should hold public hearings on the degradation of the golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Photos