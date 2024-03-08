Official says it’s time to return to overseeding golf courses in winter

An official in The Villages has gone on record indicating he believes it’s time to return to overseeding at golf courses during the winter.

Golf officials have been on the hot seat as residents have been expressing their disappointment in the condition of courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday received an extensive update on the courses and the Project Wide Advisory Committee is slated to receive a similar update when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Community Development District 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder said it’s time to return to the practice of overseeding during the cold weather.

“It improves playability, it controls temperatures, it prevents weeds from spreading,” said Hyder. “I would strongly encourage the AAC to look at the issue. It’s been a standard practice in Florida. I would hope you folks would look at that and make it a standard.”

His comments were directed at AAC member Jim Vaccaro, who represents CDD 1 on the AAC.

Vaccaro said the overseeding practice had been discontinued about five years ago.