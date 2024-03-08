Suspended driver arrested after claiming his wife was driving in crash

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after trying to claim his wife was behind the wheel in a crash.

Ruben Hernandez, 45, of Jacksonville, originally claimed his wife was driving a black 2018 Toyota Corolla that was involved in a crash at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on State Road 50 at County Road 471 at Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

His wife, who is the vehicle’s registered owner, also told deputies she had been driving the car. However, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash insisted that Hernandez had been driving. Hernandez’s son had been traveling in the vehicle and admitted to a deputy that his father had been at the wheel. As a result of his son’s admission, Hernandez changed his story and admitted he had been driving.

A check revealed that Hernandez’s driver’s license has been suspended as the result of a DUI arrest. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.